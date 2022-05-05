English
    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 640: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Inox Leisure


    Inox's revenue grew by 7.2% qoq to Rs3.2bn in Q4, but missed our estimates due to marginally lower footfalls, ATP and SPH. Although business disruption in Jan-Feb led to a 7.1% fall qoq in EBITDA, it was in line with estimates, led by cost management. ATP fell 3.5% and SPH was down 11.3% qoq due to the higher base. However, footfalls increased to 11mn from 9.4mn in Q3FY22 despite fewer operational days. The company's core revenue streams - ticketing and F&B - surpassed pre-Covid levels in March. Inox remains net-cash, which provides a cushion to manage any further disruptions arising from a new Covid wave. Continued strong box-office performance, recovery in ad revenues and timely merger approvals will be key near-term triggers for the stock.


    Outlook


    We have raised FY23-24 EBITDA estimates marginally. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs640 (Rs665 earlier) as we cut the target multiple for pro-forma merged co. financials to 12.5x from 13.5x on higher CoE while rolling forward valuations to Jun'24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #INOX Leisure #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:35 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.