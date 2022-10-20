English
    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


    The company reported revenues of Rs. 374.1 crore for Q2FY23 but EBITDA at Rs. 85.1 Cr fell sharply by 49.3% when compared to pre-pandemic Q2FY20 led by fall in footfalls and occupancy on account of weak performance of Big Budget Bollywood movies. For Q2FY23, occupancy at 17% and admits at 116 Lakh fell by 1300 bps and ~3900 bps, respectively with respect to pre-pandemic Q2FY20 and 1200 Bps and ~ 3700 Bps respectively when compared to Q1FY23. Company added 30 screens in H1FY23, the highest screen addition in Industry. Inox Leisure has guided for additions of 47 screens over the remainder of FY2023. The capex would be funded through internal accruals. The company proposes to acquire Chennai City’s largest multiplex ‘Luxe Cinema’, subject to necessary approvals. Luxe Cinema is an EBITDA-positive property with great location and higher footfalls. The company also added 3 screen multiplexes at Srinagar, the first ever in Kashmir.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Inox Leisure with a revised PT of Rs. 620, given relatively stronger content pipeline in H2FY23 compared to H1FY23, healthy screen additions, potential improvement of operating metrics, savings due to cost reduction measures and significant synergies across revenues from upcoming merger with PVR.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:16 pm
