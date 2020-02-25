App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure target of Rs 575: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated February 24, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


We rework our estimates for FY2020E to factor in the expectation of soft Q4 performance coupled with adoption of lower tax regime from Q4FY2020E; hence numbers for FY2021E and FY2022E are adjusted for taxation accordingly. Though seasonal factor is no more applicable, however Q4FY2020E performance is expected to remain muted owing to weak content in most part of the quarter coupled with one-time non cash hit on the taxation front. Screen additions set to accelerate in 2021E (80 screens as compared to expectation of 70 screen addition during FY2020E).



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) with revised PT of Rs. 575 as we expects the company to post a revenue and earnings CAGR of 18.5% and 16.5% over FY2019-2022E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 25, 2020 03:28 pm

tags #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan

