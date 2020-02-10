Buy Inox Leisure target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure

Given healthy content pipeline and increasing footfalls monetisation efforts, we expect a revenue CAGR of 17.4% over FY2019-FY2022E. Screen additions set to accelerate in 2021E; Management expects advertisement revenue growth to come back to normalcy from Q4FY2020. Strong revenue growth led by healthy growth in footfalls, strong growth in F&B and higher revenue from convenience fees; margins remained ahead of our estimates.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) with revised PT of Rs. 500.

