    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 486: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 486 in its research report dated January 22, 2022.

    January 28, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Inox Leisure


    INOL’s operational performance was ahead of our estimates with Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8% (PLe of 13.4%) aided by strong content (5 movies crossed Rs1bn mark in 3QFY22). ATP/SPH at Rs226/Rs97 was 11%/20% higher than 3QFY20 (comparable pre-COVID quarter) indicating that recovery has been sharp. While onset of 3rd wave has delayed the recovery process and prompted us to cut our FY22 EBITDA estimates by 36% (Jan has been a washout so far) we keep our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimates broadly intact amid 1) less severe nature of the virus and 2) pick up vaccination drive (~70% adult population is fully vaccinated). Further, in 3rd wave we have seen occupancy restrictions being re-imposed rather than outright closures (Delhi and Haryana are exceptions) indicating that recovery to pre-COVID levels will be faster this time around leading to sharp revival in box office revenues due to bunching up of releases.


    Outlook


    Consequently, we expect INOL’s FY23 sales/EBITDA to be higher by 14%/18% over the FY20 base. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs486 (earlier Rs490) valuing the stock at 11x (no change) Sep23 EBITDA.


    At 15:44 hrs INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 391.30, up Rs 0.35, or 0.09 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 412.20 and an intraday low of Rs 388.45.

    It was trading with volumes of 46,309 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 31,253 shares, an increase of 48.17 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.72 percent or Rs 2.80 at Rs 390.95.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 466.10 and 52-week low Rs 241.90 on 08 November, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 16.05 percent below its 52-week high and 61.76 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,787.13 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 28, 2022 03:49 pm
