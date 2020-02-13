App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 476: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 476 in its research report dated February 07, 2020

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Inox Leisure


We keep our EBITDA estimates broadly unchanged but raise our target EV/EBITDA multiple to 9.2x (earlier 8.7x) as 1) footfalls are showing resilience to weakness in regional film market (evident in case of PVR) due to low screen exposure in South (22% of the portfolio is in South versus 34% for PVR) 2) diversity arising from screening of non-movie based content (music concerts, sports leagues etc) which is boosting occupancy in lean periods (weekdays) 3) strong response to the newly launched loyalty program (~4mn patrons have already signed up in 2 months) which will result in consumer stickiness with no material impact on margins even in the near term and 4) strong screen addition pipeline (~1,018 screens are in fray to be opened post FY20E; as of 2QFY20 the figure was ~914 screens) which provides long term revenue visibility. While the stock has already appreciated by ~26% since our initiation report<https://www.plindia.com/ResReport/Multiplex-24-9-19-PL.pdf>, we believe INOL's premiumisation approach and strategic initiatives to boost advertisement and F&B sales is expected to yield rich dividends and further re-rating is on the cards (market leader PVR trades at a 21%/18% premium over our FY20/FY21 EBITDA estimates respectively).


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs476 (earlier Rs437).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #INOX Leisure #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.