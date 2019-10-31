App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 415: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


Given strong upcoming content pipeline and increasing footfalls monetisation efforts, we expect revenue CAGR of 19.2% over FY19-21E. H2FY2020 to see bulk of the screen additions (44 out of 71 envisaged for FY2020), as Q2FY2020 saw just 6 screen additions owing regulatory hurdles (licence awaited). IIL delivered strong performance in Q2FY2020 (beat estimates on all fronts) led 39% y-o-y growth in footfalls to 19 mn and 48% y-o-y growth in F&B revenues to Rs 141 crores.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) with revised PT of Rs 415.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan

