Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 415: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure

Given strong upcoming content pipeline and increasing footfalls monetisation efforts, we expect revenue CAGR of 19.2% over FY19-21E. H2FY2020 to see bulk of the screen additions (44 out of 71 envisaged for FY2020), as Q2FY2020 saw just 6 screen additions owing regulatory hurdles (licence awaited). IIL delivered strong performance in Q2FY2020 (beat estimates on all fronts) led 39% y-o-y growth in footfalls to 19 mn and 48% y-o-y growth in F&B revenues to Rs 141 crores.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) with revised PT of Rs 415.

