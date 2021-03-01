English
Buy Inox Leisure: target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated February 26, 2021.

March 01, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


Management remains confident that impactful movie content would pull audiences back to cinemas. The box-office success of Master amid COVID-19 has provided the hope among film producers to release big-ticket movies. Selected big-budgeted movies being released in next 2-3 months will have higher distributor revenue shares and lower window period restriction to release in OTT platforms. At least two big-starrer movies are being released in coming month of 2021. Though near-term challenges are likely to persist amid COVID-19, we do not see any material structural impact including change in consumer behavior from COVID-19. Hence, we model strong recovery in FY2022E.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Inox Leisure Limited (Inox) with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 400, given encouraging content pipeline and anticipated benefit from the closure of single screens.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 1, 2021 01:14 pm

