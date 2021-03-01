Buy Inox Leisure: target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure

Management remains confident that impactful movie content would pull audiences back to cinemas. The box-office success of Master amid COVID-19 has provided the hope among film producers to release big-ticket movies. Selected big-budgeted movies being released in next 2-3 months will have higher distributor revenue shares and lower window period restriction to release in OTT platforms. At least two big-starrer movies are being released in coming month of 2021. Though near-term challenges are likely to persist amid COVID-19, we do not see any material structural impact including change in consumer behavior from COVID-19. Hence, we model strong recovery in FY2022E.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Inox Leisure Limited (Inox) with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 400, given encouraging content pipeline and anticipated benefit from the closure of single screens.

