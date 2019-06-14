App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated June 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


Given the higher screen openings and increasing footfalls monetisation efforts, we expect revenue and earnings CAGR to be at 18% and 16% respectively over FY19-21E. We expect y-o-y growth momentum to moderate in Q1FY2020E despite Q1 being a seasonally strong quarter, owing to lower number of quality content. ATP growth rate is expected to be at high single-digit in FY2020E, while the SPH growth is likely to accelerate due to the on introduction of new menu lists and anticipated higher conversion rate.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) with a revised PT of Rs 390.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.