Buy Inox Leisure target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure

We factor in the Ind AS 116 impact for FY2020 & FY2021. EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 51.2% whereas PAT is expected to decline by 1.7% during FY2019-21E only accounting adjustment & no cash-flow impact. Given the higher screen openings and increasing footfalls monetisation efforts, we expect revenue 19.2% CAGR over FY19-21E. Management reiterated its screen additions guidance for FY2020 expressed confidence on continued strong performance momentum on the back of healthy upcoming content pipeline.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Limited (ILL) with a PT of Rs 390.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.