App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure


Inox Leisure’s Q1FY20 performance was in line with estimates. Net box office revenues grew 19% YoY to Rs 287 crore, aided by strong footfall growth of 11% YoY. ATP was down marginally 0.4% YoY to Rs 198. F&B revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 132 crore, aided by SPH growth of 6% YoY to Rs 81. Advertisement revenue grew 18% YoY to Rs 47 crore. EBITDA (without Ind-AS 116) came in at Rs 89 crore, largely in line with estimates, with margins at 18.1%. On a reported basis, EBITDA came in at Rs 150 crore with EBITDA margins at 30% PAT (without impact of Ind-AS 116) came in at Rs 41 crore, growth of 11% YoY. Given the straight lining of rental as depreciation and interest in initial year, reported PAT was at Rs 27 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation and value it at 7.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA (~25% discount to PVR target multiple of 10x EV/EBITDA) to arrive at target price of Rs 350/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #INOX Leisure #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.