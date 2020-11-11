Buy Inox Leisure: target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Inox Leisure

Q2 a wash-out quarter as expected. Still, company kept purse-strings tight by reducing workforce and rationalisation. Maharashtra government has allowed re-opening of cinemas. With this, Inox can now resume operations (at 50% capacity utilisation) for 528 screens (accounted for 84% of its screens). We believe that COVID-19 is a transient crisis and we do not see any material change in consumer behaviour due to COVID-19 after normalcy; hence we model strong recovery in FY2022E.

Outlook

We upgrade Inox Leisure Limited (Inox) to Buy from Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 320 as approvals to resume operations offer better visibility.

