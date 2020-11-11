PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure: target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Inox Leisure


Q2 a wash-out quarter as expected. Still, company kept purse-strings tight by reducing workforce and rationalisation. Maharashtra government has allowed re-opening of cinemas. With this, Inox can now resume operations (at 50% capacity utilisation) for 528 screens (accounted for 84% of its screens). We believe that COVID-19 is a transient crisis and we do not see any material change in consumer behaviour due to COVID-19 after normalcy; hence we model strong recovery in FY2022E.


Outlook


We upgrade Inox Leisure Limited (Inox) to Buy from Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 320 as approvals to resume operations offer better visibility.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan

