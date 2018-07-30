App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 280: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated July 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Inox Leisure

Inox reported healthy revenue growth YoY supported by better spend per head despite muted growth in BO revenue. EBITDA margin improved 70bps YoY to 20.1% due to healthy ad/SPH growth. Hindi Box office revenue is estimated to grow 27% and 53% YoY basis for Q2 and Q3 of FY19 respectively and scope of go downside from current levels is limited. Inox is currently trading at inexpensive valuations of 6.9x/5.8x based on our FY20/FY21 EV/EBITDA estimates. Maintain our BUY rating with a Sep’19 target price of ` 280 (` 330 earlier).

Outlook

Inox is currently trading at inexpensive valuations of 6.9x/5.8x based on our FY20/FY21 EV/EBITDA estimates. Maintain our BUY rating with a Sep’19 target price of ` 280 (` 330 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #INOX Leisure #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.