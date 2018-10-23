App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 280: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Inox Leisure with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Inox Leisure


Inox reported healthy revenue growth YoY supported by better spend per head along with growth in BO and ad. revenue. EBITDA margin declined 180bps YoY at 12.3% due to higher direct cost and other expenses (higher F&B input cost and legal expenses due to the F&B case being contested); box office collection is expected to be strong led by release of big movies like Robot 2.0 and Thugs of Hindostan in Q3FY9. Inox is currently trading at valuations of 7.6x/6.7x based on our FY20/FY21 EV/EBITDA estimates.


Outlook


Maintain our BUY rating with a Sep’19 target price of ` 280 at 9.0x EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #INOX Leisure #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.