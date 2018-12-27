Buy INOX Leisure; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on INOX Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated December 26, 2018.
Sharekhan's research report on INOX Leisure
Reduction of GST would provide the flexibility to the exhibitors to take higher annual ticket price hikes. During Q3FY19E, ILL is expected to deliver strong revenue growth of 15% y-o-y, led by higher footfalls and anticipated healthy growth in advertisement revenues.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Ltd (ILL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 270.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.