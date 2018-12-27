Buy INOX Leisure; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on INOX Leisure

Reduction of GST would provide the flexibility to the exhibitors to take higher annual ticket price hikes. During Q3FY19E, ILL is expected to deliver strong revenue growth of 15% y-o-y, led by higher footfalls and anticipated healthy growth in advertisement revenues.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on INOX Leisure Ltd (ILL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 270.

