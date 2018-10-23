App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure


Q2FY19 revenues came in at Rs 365.3 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 346.5 crore, up 17.7% YoY, driven by healthy ad and F&B revenues growth during the quarter. Footfalls for the quarter grew 7.2% YoY while ATP grew ~5% YoY to Rs 195. Spend per head (SPH) grew 12.3% YoY to Rs 73. Net box office collections came in at Rs 206.4 crore, up 11.2% YoY. F&B revenues grew 41.4% YoY to at Rs 94.9 crore vs. our expectations of 34%YoY, aided by lower GST rates EBITDA came in at Rs 44.8 crore vs. estimate of Rs 41.9 crore owing to operating leverage. Hence, EBITDA margins came in at 12.3%, better than our estimate of 12.1% Reported PAT came in higher at Rs 12 crore, above our expectation of Rs 10.2 crore.


Outlook


Strong screen guidance and its subsequent rollout (so far) bode well for the company. Moreover, the F&B issue and short-term hiccups faced by BMS exit are behind now. On the valuations front, Inox, which is trading at 8.6x FY20E EV/EBITDA, is at ~30% discount to PVR. However, given the strong traction in overall financials, we expect the discount to narrow eventually. We maintain our BUY recommendation and value it at 10x FY20E EV/EBITDA (20% discount to target EV/EBITDA multiple of PVR) to arrive at target price of Rs 260/share. We continue to prefer Inox over PVR.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #INOX Leisure #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.