Buy Infosys; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

INFO’s two large deals that appeared in the media in 2QFY19 (Verizon and Microsoft) add up to USD1b in total contract value (TCV), on the back of USD1.1b in 1QFY19 (link). This bodes well for growth, especially with concerns around Europe’s banking and financial services (BFS) also fading. However, with elevation of attrition rates, INFO’s efforts to address the same through variable pay, promotions, etc. could likely mean lower benefits from the depreciation of the INR – keeping the revenue-margin duel at bay for now. Such (lack of) correlation of profitability with the direction of the INR-USD is not surprising, when trends of over past seven years are examined. That said, in the “stability” phase of FY19—in its three-year roadmap (stability-momentum-acceleration), INFO is building a base for improved revenue growth; while favorable currency provides a tool to effectively address attrition, among other headwinds to business. Revenue is the biggest lever for margins in the industry and hence, in combination with a more stable house, should augur well for profitability too. Talent supply at onsite is a bigger risk to margins than pricing—the worst in the latter seems to be behind, as seen in FY18.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a price target of INR830, which discounts forward earnings by 17x.

