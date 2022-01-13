Buy Infosys; target of Rs 2310: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

INFO reported a growth of 7% QoQ CC, ahead of our estimate of 4.8%, on the back of a broad based performance. Large deal TCV stood at USD2.53b (net new at 44%). The management indicated traction in large deals, and highlighting that the deal pipeline was the highest in a very long time. EBIT margin dipped only 10bp QoQ to 23.5%, in line with our estimate, despite a drag from employee additions (12.5k), higher sub-contracting, and lower utilization (-70bp QoQ) in 3QFY22. A strong topline growth drove PAT growth of 7.2% QoQ to INR58b. With an exceptional 3Q performance in topline, INFO increased its FY22 USD revenue growth guidance to 19.5-20% YoY CC (from 16.5-17.5%). While we anticipated a more modest guidance raise, growth in 3Q will ensure that its FY22 revenue growth will again beat its latest guidance by 100bp. A good revenue growth in 2HFY22 will also help it deliver high teens growth in FY23, which would be viewed positively by investors.

Outlook

As INFO has been outperforming TCS, we expect no valuation divergence between the two companies. Based on our revised estimates, the stock is currently trading at 28x FY23E EPS. We value the stock at 30x FY24E EPS, implying a TP of INR2,310.

At 17:30 Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,897.00, up Rs 19.40, or 1.03 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,912.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,867.55.

It was trading with volumes of 632,205 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 254,464 shares, an increase of 148.45 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.16 percent or Rs 21.55 at Rs 1,877.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,914.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,230.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.89 percent below its 52-week high and 54.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 797,805.73 crore.

