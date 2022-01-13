Buy Infosys: target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys

Infosys beat our estimates across financial parameters; large deal TCVs remained healthy at $2.53 billion with increase in share of new deals; net headcount addition, client additions. Deal pipeline too remained strong. Infosys further increased FY2022 CC revenue growth guidance to 19.5-20% from 16.5-17.5% earlier, bettering our expectations. EBIT margin guidance was maintained at 22-24%, as expected. The company is well-equipped to benefit from strong demand environment given its strategic investments in scaling-up digital and cloud capabilities. Net profit is likely report a 15.4% CAGR over FY22-FY24E.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Infosys with a revised PT of Rs. 2,300, given strong revenue growth potential, healthy deal wins, market share gains and higher discretionary spends.

At 17:30 Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,897.00, up Rs 19.40, or 1.03 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,912.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,867.55.

It was trading with volumes of 632,205 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 254,464 shares, an increase of 148.45 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.16 percent or Rs 21.55 at Rs 1,877.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,914.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,230.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.89 percent below its 52-week high and 54.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 797,805.73 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

