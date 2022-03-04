English
    Buy Infosys: target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated March 03, 2022.

    March 04, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


    Infosys is well-equipped to deliver industry-leading organic growth among large peers in FY2023E, led by broad-based demand, healthy deal wins, strong deal pipeline, and strong execution. Q4 usually remains a soft quarter on growth for Infosys owing to fewer working days and weak client spending. Margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4FY22 owing to visa expenses and rising costs of backfill attrition and lower utilization. Headwinds including wage inflation, higher travel costs and supply-side issues would impact margins in FY2023E, while pricing leverage, lower subcontractor costs, and pyramid rationalisation would offset these headwinds to a large extent.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Infosys with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300, given strong revenue growth potential, market share gains, and strong demand.


    At 12:31 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,725.10, up Rs 4.55, or 0.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,731.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,681.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 115,441 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 352,638 shares, a decrease of -67.26 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.02 percent or Rs 17.45 at Rs 1,720.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,306.00 on 17 January, 2022 and 05 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.7 percent below its 52-week high and 32.09 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 725,565.60 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 12:41 pm

