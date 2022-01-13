Buy Infosys; target of Rs 2234: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Infosys

Infy reported strong growth of 7% QoQ CC, 6.3% QoQ USD (Ple: 3.3%, Cons: 3.1%) much above our estimates despite being seasonally weak quarter. Growth was broad-based led by Manufacturing (+10.2% QoQ USD) aided by full ramp-up of Daimler mega deal, Life Sciences (+12.3% QoQ USD) and Communications (+7.2% QoQ USD). Infy’s digital business showed sustained strong growth (11% QoQ, 41.2% YoY USD) and now account to 58.5% vs 56.1% in 2Q22. Within digital, cloud is growing much faster as Infy’s cobalt cloud capabilities are resonating well with clients. With signs of improving pricing Infy is likely to benefit more with increasing share of digital revenue. Infy won 25 large deals with deal TCV of $2.53 Bn, +18% QoQ with net new deals at 44% well distributed across verticals. Management mentioned that overall pipeline is the largest Infy has had in recent times. Biggest demand drivers are cloud native development, data analytics, IoT, cybersecurity, modernization and automation leveraging AI & ML.

Outlook

We have baked in 21%/15%/11.4% growth for FY22/23/24. Our EPS estimates increase by ~1.5%/4.1%/3.1% for FY22/23/24E largely led by increase in revenue estimates given strength in demand. We arrive at DCF based TP of INR 2234 (implied target multiple of 30x P/E on FY24 EPS). Infy is currently trading at 28.7x/25.1x on earnings of INR 65.5/74.8 for FY22/23E respectively with revenue CAGR of 13.2% and EPS CAGR of 18% over FY22-24E.

At 17:30 Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,897.00, up Rs 19.40, or 1.03 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,912.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,867.55.

It was trading with volumes of 632,205 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 254,464 shares, an increase of 148.45 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.16 percent or Rs 21.55 at Rs 1,877.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,914.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,230.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.89 percent below its 52-week high and 54.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 797,805.73 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

