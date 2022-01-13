MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 2160: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2160 in its research report dated January 13, 2022.

January 13, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Infosys


Q3FY22 revenues beat our expectations, while the margin was in line. Revenues grew 6.3% QoQ (7% CC) to USD4.25bn. EBITM declined 10bps QoQ to 23.5% due to salary hikes and other employee interventions, negated by cost optimization. Infosys has raised its FY22 revenue growth guidance to 19.5-20% CC (earlier 16.5-17.5%), implying 0.5-2% QoQ growth in Q4. Infosys remains confident of sustaining growth momentum on the back of broad-based demand, solid deal intake and a healthy deal pipeline. The company has retained its EBITM guidance at 22-24%. The intake of large deals was healthy at USD2.5bn in Q3FY22 (43% new), with 25 large deals signed during the quarter. The deal pipeline remains healthy with a good mix of new and renewal deals, offering good revenue visibility.


Outlook


We increase earnings estimates by 1.3%/1.5%/2.5% for FY22/FY23/FY24, factoring in the Q3 beat. We maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs2,160 (earlier Rs 2,100) at 30x Dec'23E EPS, considering strong earnings momentum and a robust demand environment.


At 17:30 Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,897.00, up Rs 19.40, or 1.03 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,912.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,867.55.

It was trading with volumes of 632,205 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 254,464 shares, an increase of 148.45 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.16 percent or Rs 21.55 at Rs 1,877.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,914.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,230.00 on 03 January, 2022 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.89 percent below its 52-week high and 54.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 797,805.73 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

