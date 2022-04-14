Buy Infosys: target of Rs 2150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys

Q4FY22 headline numbers missed our estimates. However, demand trends stay strong as Infosys’ hiring of freshers is robust, client metrics are improving, deal wins stay steady along with a strong deal pipeline, market share gains and traction for digital offerings. Infosys guided for better-than-expected revenue growth of 13-15% in constant currency terms, implying a revenue CQGR of 2.7-3.4% for the quarters of FY2023E. However, margin guidance remained 100bps below our expectations at 21-23%. Infosys is well-equipped to deliver industry-leading organic growth among large peers in the medium term, given its strong digital capabilities to participate in clients’ digital transformation journeys and execute core modernisation works.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Infosys with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150, given strong revenue growth potential, upfront investments in capabilities and broad-based demand.

At 17:30 Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,748.65, up Rs 7.20, or 0.41 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,759.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,732.25.

It was trading with volumes of 201,207 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 359,607 shares, a decrease of -44.05 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.43 percent or Rs 25.20 at Rs 1,741.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,311.80 on 17 January, 2022 and 14 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.5 percent below its 52-week high and 33.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 735,611.35 crore.

