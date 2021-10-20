MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 2074: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2074 in its research report dated October 19, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST

Geojit's research report on Infosys


Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including e-business, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group’s services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, telecom and manufacturing sectors.



Outlook


Long-term outlook remains positive, as strong deals and digital transformation trends indicate growth momentum. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 2,074 based on 34x FY23E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 06:11 pm

