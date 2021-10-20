Buy Infosys; target of Rs 2074: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Infosys

Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including e-business, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group’s services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, telecom and manufacturing sectors.

Outlook

Long-term outlook remains positive, as strong deals and digital transformation trends indicate growth momentum. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 2,074 based on 34x FY23E adj. EPS.

