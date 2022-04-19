Buy Infosys ; target of Rs 2018: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Infosys

While, revenue and operating margin was below expectation for the quarter, we see it as one time blip, as it was due to many one‐offs. Overall performance for FY22 remained strong at 20% + revenue growth in USD terms. The outlook remains strong led by robust demand environment and that is also reflected in 13‐15% revenue growth guidance in cc terms for FY23. We do expect certain cost related to travel and admin to come back but with improving employee pyramid and moderation in employee attrition, any further downward pressure on margin to be limited. Hybrid model of work should help to optimize admin costs. Deal booking and deal pipeline remains strong and that provides strong revenue visibility. It continues to invest in scaling up its cloud offerings and automation tools to capitalize on the demand environment. We estimate revenue CAGR of 14.7% over FY22‐24E with average EBIT margin of 23.4%



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 2,018 at 27.5x on FY24E EPS. Trades at PER 23.8x on FY24E EPS.

At 13:00 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,597.00, down Rs 24.45, or 1.51 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,644.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,594.00.

It was trading with volumes of 535,602 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 403,736 shares, an increase of 32.66 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 7.27 percent or Rs 127.20 at Rs 1,621.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,311.80 on 17 January, 2022 and 14 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.26 percent below its 52-week high and 21.74 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 671,816.16 crore.

