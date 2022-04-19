English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Infosys ; target of Rs 2018: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2018 in its research report date April 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 19, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Infosys


    While, revenue and operating margin was below expectation for the quarter, we see it as one time blip, as it was due to many one‐offs. Overall performance for FY22 remained strong at 20% + revenue growth in USD terms. The outlook remains strong led by robust demand environment and that is also reflected in 13‐15% revenue growth guidance in cc terms for FY23. We do expect certain cost related to travel and admin to come back but with improving employee pyramid and moderation in employee attrition, any further downward pressure on margin to be limited. Hybrid model of work should help to optimize admin costs. Deal booking and deal pipeline remains strong and that provides strong revenue visibility. It continues to invest in scaling up its cloud offerings and automation tools to capitalize on the demand environment. We estimate revenue CAGR of 14.7% over FY22‐24E with average EBIT margin of 23.4%



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 2,018 at 27.5x on FY24E EPS. Trades at PER 23.8x on FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 13:00 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,597.00, down Rs 24.45, or 1.51 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,644.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,594.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 535,602 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 403,736 shares, an increase of 32.66 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 7.27 percent or Rs 127.20 at Rs 1,621.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,311.80 on 17 January, 2022 and 14 May, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 18.26 percent below its 52-week high and 21.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 671,816.16 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.