Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1960: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

INFO reported a growth of 6.3% QoQ CC, ahead of our estimate of 5.7%, on the back of a broad based performance. Large deal TCV of USD2.15b was a tad soft (net new at 37%). However, the management indicated good traction in medium and small size deals, and reiterated that the pipeline remains strong on robust demand. EBIT margin dipped 10bp QoQ to 23.6%, above our estimate of 22.3%, despite the impact of higher subcontracting expenses and wage hike in 2QFY22. Utilization (+70bp QoQ) and offshore mix (+50bp) remains stretched, despite strong hiring (11.7k, up 4.4%) in 2QFY22. We were positively surprised by the increase in its FY22 USD revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5% YoY CC (from 14-16%), an increase of 200bp at the mid-point v/s our expectation of a 100bp rise. We continue to see scope for a beat and a raise over the next two quarters as INFO benefits from a better large deal focus and demand tailwind.

Outlook

As INFO has outperformed TCS in FY21 and in 1HFY22, we expect no valuation divergence between the two companies. Based on our revised estimates, the stock is currently trading at 26x FY23E EPS. We value the stock at 30x FY23E EPS, implying a TP of INR1,960.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

