Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1855: Religare Retail Research

Apr 14, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

Religare Retail Research is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1855 in its research report dated April 14 2023.

Religare Retail Research report on Infosys

Infosys revenue in rupee and dollar declined by 2.3% each QoQ which came in below our estimate of 1.8% & 0.5% growth QoQ. The revenue impacted largely due to cancellation of few projects, delay in ramping of deals and challenging environment in the US. In constant currency it de-grew by 3.2% QoQ while seeing a growth of 8.8% YoY in Q4FY23. For FY23, revenue growth remains a miss as it grew by 15.4% YoY as compared to management expectation of 16-16.5%. Amongst offerings, digital revenue which contributes 62.9% grew in double digit with 15% CC growth YoY while its core segment growth was flat.

Outlook

We have maintained a Buy rating on Infosys but have revised our target price downwards to Rs 1,855, assigning a PE multiple of 23x on FY25 EPS.