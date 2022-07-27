 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1805: KR Choksey

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

KR Choksey is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1805 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

Infosys Limited (INFO) Q1FY23 performance was higher than with our estimate. Dollar Revenue witnessed a material growth of 3.8%/20.6% in QoQ/YoY to USD 4,444mn (KRChoksey est. USD 4,401mn), driven by driven by ENU, Manufacturing, Comm. and Retail. Rupee revenue grew by 6.8% QoQ to INR 3,44,7000Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 3,39,734Mn). Reported operating margin contracted by ~150bps to 20.1% QoQ, impacted adversely by annual wage increments (160 bps), further increase in subcontracting expenses (+30 bps), lower utilization (-40 bps), continued investments in hiring and marginal increase in onsite mix. Reported Net profit de-grew by ~5.7% QoQ to INR 53,600mn (KRChoksey est. INR 57,414mn) with margin of 15.5% (materially down by ~200bps on QoQ basis, due to margin miss as well as higher ETR of 28.8%). Large deal wins declined by 25%/34% QoQ/YoY to USD 1.7bn (USD 8.6bn; down 43% TTM). Company’s revenue guidance for FY23 stood at 14-16% cc (than 13-15% consensus) & operating margin guidance stood at 21%-23%.

Outlook

Our target price of INR 1,805 is based on 25x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of ~17.2% over FY22-24E.

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:36 pm
