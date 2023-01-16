Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1805: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Infosys

Infosys Limited (INFO) Q3FY23 performance was slightly lower than our estimate. Dollar Revenue grew by 2.4%/13.7% in QoQ/YoY to USD 4,659mn (KRChoksey est. USD 4,703mn), driven by double digit growth in all business segments, excepts BFSI, Lifesciences and others. Rupee revenue grew by +4.9% QoQ to INR 3,83,180Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 3,83,180Mn) in line with our estimate. 62.9% of revenue came from Digital business, growing at +21.7% YoY CC (although lowest since the company started providing this data). Reported operating margin was flattish QoQ at 21.5%, improvement in margin by +40bps from FX, +70bps on contract optimization (lower sub-contractors cost), were offset by -40bps on higher SG&A costs and ~80bps on headwind from furloughs and third party items for service delivery. Reported Net profit grew by ~9.4% QoQ and 13.4% YoY to INR 65,860mn (KRChoksey est. INR 65,117mn) with margin of 17.2% (KRChoksey est. 17%). The management of the company has changed revenue guidance to 16-16.5% for FY23 cc (earlier guidance of 15-16%) on the back of robust deal signing in Q3FY23; whereas maintained its operating margin guidance of 21%-22% . Our target price of INR 1,805 is based on 25x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of ~17.2% over FY22-24E.

Outlook

Moreover, Infosys’ strength in managing the twin journeys of digital transformation and cost takeout will drive growth leadership and we are assigning a P/E multiple of 25x to the FY24 estimated EPS of INR 72.2 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,805 per share, an upside of ~20% over the CMP. We maintain our rating to “BUY” rating to the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE