Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1780: YES Securities

Infosys (INFO) reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. While, the revenue growth was above estimate, EBIT margin came in below expectation. It reported constant currency growth of 2.4% QoQ, led by Manufacturing( up 36.8% YoY in cc terms) and Energy and Utilities( up 25.9% YoY in cc terms). The INR reported growth of 4.9% QoQ was supported by depreciation of INR by 2.9% QoQ vs USD. EBIT margin remained flat QoQ at 21.5% There was some moderation in employee attrition as LTM attrition was down 280 bps QoQ to 24.3%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,780/share at 24.0x on FY24E EPS.

