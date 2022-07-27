Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

INFO reported a growth of 5.5% QoQ in CC terms, above our estimate of 3.9%, led by strong growth across industry verticals, excluding Financials. While large deal TCV (USD1.7b, net new at 50%) was soft, the management indicated continued traction in the large deal pipeline and demand. Though it indicated weakness in parts of Financials and Retail, INFO raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 14-16% from 13-15% in last quarter. EBIT margin dipped by 150bp QoQ to 20.1%, below our estimate of 20.8%, on higher wage hikes and robust employee hiring in 1QFY23 (up 21k QoQ). We were positively surprised by INFO’s guidance revision, especially given the moderating macroeconomic environment. While a large part of the revision was on account of its 1QFY23 performance, the robust headcount addition (42k employees over the last two quarters, a 15% increase) shows the confidence of the management in their client pipeline and leaves room for further upward changes. We factor in 12% revenue CAGR over FY22-24.

Outlook

We expect INFO to be a key beneficiary of an acceleration in IT spends. Based on our revised estimates, the stock is currently trading at 22x FY24E EPS. We value the stock at 26x FY24E EPS, implying a TP of INR1,760.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Infosys - 260722 - moti