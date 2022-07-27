Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1760: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys

Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >58% of revenues from digital technologies • Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Infosys at Rs 1,760 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS.

