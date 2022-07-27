English
    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1760: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1760 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


    Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >58% of revenues from digital technologies • Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Infosys at Rs 1,760 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 03:08 pm
