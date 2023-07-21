Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1738: Religare Retail Research

Buy

Religare Retail Research report on Infosys

Infosys results for Q1FY24 came in-line with rupee revenue at Rs 37,933cr which is a growth of 1.3% QoQ and 10% YoY while dollar revenue stood at USD 4,617, up by 1.4% QoQ and 3.9% YoY while growth in constant currency was at 1% QoQ and 4.2% YoY. Challenging environment and delay in spending by clients as well as signing the deals impacted growth. Amongst geographies, North America and Europe contributing ~87-88% of revenue saw a growth of just 1% & 0.6% QoQ while India and Other regions posted growth of 5.2% and 4.5% however their contribution to revenue is minimal between 12-13%. Amongst segments, muted growth was seen from financials and retail segments (contributes ~42-43% of revenue) while manufacturing, energy hi-Tech and life science gained in the range of ~1.3-5.8% QoQ.



Outlook

Incorporating the management revised guidance our estimates are cut by 4-5% for FY24E & FY25E and our revenue /EBIT in rupee term is expected to now grow by 7.2%/10.6% CAGR over next 2 years. Thus, our target price is revised downwards to Rs 1,738 from earlier Rs 1,855 but we maintain a Buy rating.

