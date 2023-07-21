English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1738: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1738 in its research report dated July 21 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Religare Retail Research report on Infosys

    Infosys results for Q1FY24 came in-line with rupee revenue at Rs 37,933cr which is a growth of 1.3% QoQ and 10% YoY while dollar revenue stood at USD 4,617, up by 1.4% QoQ and 3.9% YoY while growth in constant currency was at 1% QoQ and 4.2% YoY. Challenging environment and delay in spending by clients as well as signing the deals impacted growth. Amongst geographies, North America and Europe contributing ~87-88% of revenue saw a growth of just 1% & 0.6% QoQ while India and Other regions posted growth of 5.2% and 4.5% however their contribution to revenue is minimal between 12-13%. Amongst segments, muted growth was seen from financials and retail segments (contributes ~42-43% of revenue) while manufacturing, energy hi-Tech and life science gained in the range of ~1.3-5.8% QoQ.


    Outlook

    Incorporating the management revised guidance our estimates are cut by 4-5% for FY24E & FY25E and our revenue /EBIT in rupee term is expected to now grow by 7.2%/10.6% CAGR over next 2 years. Thus, our target price is revised downwards to Rs 1,738 from earlier Rs 1,855 but we maintain a Buy rating.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Infosys - 21 -07 - 2023 - reg

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Religare Retail Research
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 06:07 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!