Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys

Our interaction with Infosys’ management revealed that demand stays strong and the company does not see clients’ IT spends weakening even amid geopolitical tensions and high inflation. Infosys is confident of clocking strong revenue growth yet again in FY2023 with front-ended revenue growth. H1 is expected to be better than H2. Margins are likely to improve in H2FY2023 as headwinds are front-loaded, led by rationalisation of sub-contractor costs, pyramid rationalisation and better pricing.



Outlook

We thus maintain a Buy on Infosys with a revised PT of Rs. 1,730; the company is expected to outpace large peer in terms of organic revenue growth in FY2023-FY2024E.

More Info

At 11:31 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,450.00, up Rs 12.65, or 0.88 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,453.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,433.85.

It was trading with volumes of 144,872 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 357,704 shares, a decrease of -59.50 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.87 percent or Rs 12.65 at Rs 1,437.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,367.20 on 17 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.78 percent below its 52-week high and 6.06 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 610,105.00 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More