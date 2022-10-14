English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodity Live: Coal Prices On Fire: What's Behind The Rise?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1730: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated October 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 14, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


    Strong beat on EBIT margin at 21.5% (up 150 bps q-o-q) led by utilisation, cost optimisation, pyramiding and currency benefit. TCV deal wins healthy at $2.7 bn (highest in last 7 quarters). However, CC revenue growth of 4% q-o-q was below our estimate of 4.6% q-o-q growth. Management raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance range from 14-16% to 15-16% reflecting optimism due to strong deal momentum despite seasonal weakness in the quarter ahead and given the macro headwinds. However, lowered upper end of its EBIT margin guidance to 21%-22% versus 21-23% earlier. The management cited that there is weakness in some pockets such as mortgages, discretionary retail, telecom, and Hi-tech segments. The company announced an open market buyback of Rs 9300 crore, with maximum price of Rs. 1,850. Buyback would support the stock performance in near term amid market volatility.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,730, given strong deal momentum and the management’s optimism on its capabilities and preparedness to address diverse clients’ needs of transformation as well as on cost optimisation.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 11:37 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,489.30, up Rs 69.55, or 4.90 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,493.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,468.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 373,542 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 578,346 shares, a decrease of -35.41 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.64 percent or Rs 9.10 at Rs 1,419.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,355.50 on 17 January, 2022 and 26 September, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.77 percent below its 52-week high and 9.87 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 626,671.76 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Infosys - 141022 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 12:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.