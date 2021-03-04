English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Buy Infosys: target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated March 02, 2021.

March 04, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Infosys’ strategic investments in Cloud, data, and experience have been yielding results, which are being reflected from digital revenue growth of 7.6% CQGR since Q1FY2018. Revenue growth in FY2022E would be driven by 1) higher demand for digital transformation initiatives, 2) increasing core transformation, 3) continued strong deal wins, 4) better pricing for the digital portfolio, and 5) robust deal pipeline. Margin headwinds would be offset to some extent because of higher offshore mix, automation, improving onsite employee pyramid, lower sub-contractor expenses, and better pricing in digital offering.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Infosys with a price target to Rs. 1,650, given higher demand for digital and Cloud transformation initiatives and strong deal pipeline.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:12 pm

