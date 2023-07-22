Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1600: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

INFO reported 1QFY24 revenue at USD4.62b, up 1.0% QoQ in CC terms and in line with our estimate. Large deal TCV stood at USD2.3b, up 11% QoQ. It won a USD2.0b deal in Jul’23 (to be included in 2Q). However, in a negative surprise, the company has sharply lowered its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1.0-3.5% YoY CC from 4.0-7.0% YoY CC earlier. It has attributed the guidance cut to lower-than-expected volume and discretionary spends, delays in decision-making and push-outs in anticipated mega deals. EBIT margin declined 20bp to 20.8% (30bp miss), due to higher employee expenses vs. efficiency gains. Despite the steep revenue guidance cut, INFO has maintained its FY24 EBIT margin guidance at 20-22%.

Outlook

We lower our FY24 EPS estimates by 4% to factor in the guidance cut, but we largely maintain our FY25 estimates. We value the stock at INR1,600 at 22.5x FY25E EPS. Reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

