Buy Info Edge with target RS 1,800: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

Info Edge touched all-time high of Rs 1698 in the month of September and then corrected down to Rs 1310 odd levels. Since then it has beenconsolidating between Rs 1700 and Rs 1300 odd levels for last four months and formed a base for next leg of up move. The lows were formed

at 200-day moving average indicating value area for the stock.

Though stock is witnessing resistance on upside, stock has rallied sharply from lower end of the range and declines have been on below average volumes indicating buying participation in the counter. MACD line has given positive crossover with its average above equilibrium level of zero on weekly chart suggesting resumption of uptrend. Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1600 with stop loss below Rs 1540 for target of Rs 1800 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.