Buy Info Edge; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge

Core businesses are expected to fire all cylinders going ahead with improving demand environment. Reinvestment in PolicyBazaar is the next engine for the value creation of the company; Zomato is progressing well, protecting its market share and registering strong growth in delivery volume.

Outlook

We have revised upwards the SOTP-based price target (PT) for Info Edge to Rs. 1,900.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.