Buy Info Edge; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended is bullish on Info Edge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge
Core businesses are expected to fire all cylinders going ahead with improving demand environment. Reinvestment in PolicyBazaar is the next engine for the value creation of the company; Zomato is progressing well, protecting its market share and registering strong growth in delivery volume.
Outlook
We have revised upwards the SOTP-based price target (PT) for Info Edge to Rs. 1,900.
