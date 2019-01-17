App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended is bullish on Info Edge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge


Core businesses are expected to fire all cylinders going ahead with improving demand environment. Reinvestment in PolicyBazaar is the next engine for the value creation of the company; Zomato is progressing well, protecting its market share and registering strong growth in delivery volume.


Outlook


We have revised upwards the SOTP-based price target (PT) for Info Edge to Rs. 1,900.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Buy #Info Edge #Recommendations #Sharekhan

