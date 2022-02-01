MARKET NEWS

    Buy Info Edge (India): target of Rs 6500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Info Edge (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    February 01, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)


    Strong in-line revenue, but margins lagged estimates; billings growth remained strong in recruitment and Shiksha.com. Overall billings growth is likely to remain healthy in Q4FY22 despite challenges from the Omicron variant. Recovery in hiring activity in non-IT markets, higher attrition and new hiring in IT industry are expected to drive the revenue growth of its recruitment business in the medium-term. Favourable macroeconomic factors would drive 99acres.com growth in near-to-medium term. We continue to prefer Info Edge considering its dominant market positioning in recruitment and real estate classifieds space, track record of identifying scalable businesses early and strong balance sheet. We expect revenue/EPS to report a CAGR of 21%/29% over FY22-FY24E.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Info Edge with a revised PT of Rs. 6,500, given buoyancy in the job market, a pick-up in real-estate activity and prudent investment strategies.


    At 16:00 hrs Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 4,995.00, up Rs 94.45, or 1.93 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 5,058.70 and an intraday low of Rs 4,860.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 31,068 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 23,863 shares, an increase of 30.20 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 11.04 percent or Rs 487.30 at Rs 4,900.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,462.95 and 52-week low Rs 4,027.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 30 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 33.07 percent below its 52-week high and 24.04 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 64,327.67 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Info Edge India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 05:58 pm
