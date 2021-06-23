MARKET NEWS

Buy Info Edge (India): target of Rs 6100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Info Edge (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6100 in its research report dated June 21, 2021.

June 23, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)


The company reported lower-than-expected performance on all fronts; while billings growth remained strong across its segments. Q4 saw further improvement in traffic in its recruitment and 99acres businesses, while Jeevansathi continued its growth momentum. We expect a strong 27% CAGR in revenue over FY2021-FY2023E, led by recovery in billings across key businesses, increasing adoption of online real estate platform, higher hiring activities, and strong volumes in Jeevansathi.com business. We continue to like Info Edge, given its leading market share in its core businesses, proactive in its new product offerings, a strong balance sheet, and proven track record of identifying scalable online businesses early.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Info Edge (India) Limited with a PT of Rs. 6,100, given strong recovery in billings across its business segments and strong prospects of its investee companies.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Info Edge India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 23, 2021 02:32 pm

