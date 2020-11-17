Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 4090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)

InfoEdge reported a poor set of Q2FY21 numbers that were below our estimates. The significant dip in Recruitment business (down 19.3% YoY) and 99 Acres (down 36.3% YoY) led to 19.1% YoY decline in revenues to Rs 256.1 crore (below our estimate of Rs 280.2 crore). EBITDA margins declined from 31.4% in Q2FY20 to 20.1% in Q2FY21. However, we believe the performance will improve in coming quarters led by opening of the economy. In addition, billing has also improved 32% QoQ indicating improving revenue trends in future.

Outlook

Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY and value the stock on an SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of Rs 4090.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.