Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 4090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Info Edge (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4090 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)


InfoEdge reported a poor set of Q2FY21 numbers that were below our estimates. The significant dip in Recruitment business (down 19.3% YoY) and 99 Acres (down 36.3% YoY) led to 19.1% YoY decline in revenues to Rs 256.1 crore (below our estimate of Rs 280.2 crore). EBITDA margins declined from 31.4% in Q2FY20 to 20.1% in Q2FY21. However, we believe the performance will improve in coming quarters led by opening of the economy. In addition, billing has also improved 32% QoQ indicating improving revenue trends in future.


Outlook


Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY and value the stock on an SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of Rs 4090.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 11:22 am

