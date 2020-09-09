172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-info-edge-india-target-of-rs-3650-sharekhan-5815081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 3650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Info Edge (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3650 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Info Edge (India)


Beat on all fronts; the company reported better-than-expected revenue performance, supported by deferred revenue; EBITDA margin improvement aided by lower advertisement and administration expenses. Overall billings declined by 43.9% y-o-y, which would lead to lower revenue in Q2FY2021; however, management indicated recovery in billings in the IT and telecom segments, which are major contributors to recruitment billings. With the recent fund raised through QIP, Info Edge has cash balance of over Rs. 3,300 crore, which would be largely utilised for merger and acquisition opportunities in its core areas.


Outlook


We upgrade our rating on Info Edge (India) Limited to Buy from Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 3,650, given potential strong earnings growth.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Buy #Info Edge India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

