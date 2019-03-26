Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 2100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)

Recruitment and 99acres are expected to report sustainable growth momentum going ahead with improving demand environment. Elevated investments in Jeevansathi to continue for volumes growth. Investments in early stage businesses such as Policybazaar are progressing well. Investments in Zomato to continues to gain further market share, though valuation expect to improve further with the closest peer getting higher valuation.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Info Edge with revised SOTP-based price target (PT) for Info Edge to Rs. 2,100.

