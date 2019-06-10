App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 2100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Info Edge (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)


The company maintains its leadership position and continues to invest aggressively across businesses for technology upgradation and enhanced brand visibility. Management anticipates its growth momentum to continue with further scope of margin expansion as real estate portal and other businesses move towards breakeven. Q4 results beat expectations; Revenue, EBITDA and APAT grew by 21.6%, 53.8% and 48% y-o-y, respectively.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Info Edge (India) Limited (Info Edge) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,100.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Buy #Info Edge India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

