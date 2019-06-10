Buy Info Edge (India); target of Rs 2100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)

The company maintains its leadership position and continues to invest aggressively across businesses for technology upgradation and enhanced brand visibility. Management anticipates its growth momentum to continue with further scope of margin expansion as real estate portal and other businesses move towards breakeven. Q4 results beat expectations; Revenue, EBITDA and APAT grew by 21.6%, 53.8% and 48% y-o-y, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Info Edge (India) Limited (Info Edge) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,100.

