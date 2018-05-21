App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infibeam Incorporation; target of Rs 259: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Infibeam Incorporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 259 in its research report dated May 10, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Incorporation


Unicommerce is an e-commerce enabler and provides a range of cloud-based solutions for managing the supply chain process: Multichannel Order & Inventory Management, Omnichannel Retailing and Warehouse & Logistics Management. The company is running a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model to deliver software solutions across the large merchant base (10,000+) which includes leading brands such as Amazon, Myntra, Jabong and Flipkart. The acquisition would strengthen the Infibeam’s ecosystem to deliver software solution right from building up unique e-marketplace (BaB) to managing supply chain (Unicommerce) to executing digital payment (CCAvenue) and represents itself as a one stop solution provider for e-commerce services.


Outlook


We have valued Infibeam on an SOTP  basis and we have come up at a target price of INR 259.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

