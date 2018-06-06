Buy Infibeam Incorporation; target of Rs 256: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Infibeam Incorporation

Infibeam reported revenue of INR 2,395 Mn (+12.2% QoQ) in Q4 FY18 which is marginally above our estimates of INR 2,361 Mn. The increase in revenue was supported by addition of merchants (+5.7% QoQ) coupled with robust execution on IWS and CCAvenue businesses. Services revenue stood at INR 1,654.8 Mn (+16.9% QoQ), whereas Product revenue grew by 2.8% QoQ at INR 740.0 Mn.

Outlook

We also expect, Cash as % of MCAP to improve to ~10% by FY20 from ~2% in FY18, which could assist company to finance any inorganic growth opportunities in the years to come or to improve dividend payout.Considering the factors above, we have valued Infibeam on an SOTP basis and we have come up at a target price of INR 256.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.