Buy Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 28: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues

For Q3FY23, on a consolidated basis, revenue grew by 4.5% YoY and declined by 13.0% QoQ to INR 4,147mn. The revenue decline was due to a shift in the transaction mix towards non-credit transactions versus credit transactions during the quarter. However, Net take rate (NTR) improved by 340 bps YoY/100 bps QoQ to 8.9 bps from 5.5 bps in Q3FY22 and 7.5 bps in Q2FY23 . In 9MFY23, the company achieved TPV of 2754 lakh crore compared to full year TPV of 2759 lakh crore in FY22. EBITDA increased by 25.6% YoY/ 18.9% QoQ to INR 475mn. EBITDA margin improved by 193 bps YoY/307 bps QoQ to 11.5% on account of increase in volume from high margin credit transactions. PAT for the quarter stood at INR 353mn, an increase of 46.4% on a YoY basis; whereas it declined by 11.2% as a result of lower other income compared to the last quarter. PAT margins stood at 8.5% for the quarter, an improvement of 245 bps YoY and 17 bps QoQ.

Outlook

This yields a target price of INR 28 giving an upside potential of 80.6% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Infibeam Avenues.

