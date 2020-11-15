Buy Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 105 KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues

On standalone basis, for Q2FY21, revenue came to be INR 1,305 mn down 13.9% YoY (up 51.1% QoQ) and standalone PAT also declined 49.9% YoY (up 57.2% QoQ) to INR 50 mn. For Q2FY21 on consolidated basis, Revenue declined 8.6% YoY (up 49.9% QoQ) to INR 1,539 mn. EBITDA declined 13.9% YoY (up 11.7% QoQ) to INR 346 mn. EBITDA margin contracted 138 bps YoY / 769 bps QoQ to 22.5%. Operating margin contracted 493 bps YoY / 115 bps QoQ to 6.1% in Q2FY21. Net profit came at INR 90 mn for Q2FY21; down 65.1% YoY / 23.1% QoQ. Consequently, PAT margin contracted 953 bps YoY / 557 bps QoQ to 5.9%.

Outlook

We expect topline and earnings estimates to grow at CAGR of 24.4% and 46.7% respectively between FY20 to FY22E and apply a P/E multiple of 30x to the FY22 estimated EPS of INR 3.24 and maintain our previous target price of INR 105 per share, an upside of 27.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate the “BUY” rating to the shares of Infibeam.

