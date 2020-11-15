Buy Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 105 KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Infibeam Avenues has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.
KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues
On standalone basis, for Q2FY21, revenue came to be INR 1,305 mn down 13.9% YoY (up 51.1% QoQ) and standalone PAT also declined 49.9% YoY (up 57.2% QoQ) to INR 50 mn. For Q2FY21 on consolidated basis, Revenue declined 8.6% YoY (up 49.9% QoQ) to INR 1,539 mn. EBITDA declined 13.9% YoY (up 11.7% QoQ) to INR 346 mn. EBITDA margin contracted 138 bps YoY / 769 bps QoQ to 22.5%. Operating margin contracted 493 bps YoY / 115 bps QoQ to 6.1% in Q2FY21. Net profit came at INR 90 mn for Q2FY21; down 65.1% YoY / 23.1% QoQ. Consequently, PAT margin contracted 953 bps YoY / 557 bps QoQ to 5.9%.
Outlook
We expect topline and earnings estimates to grow at CAGR of 24.4% and 46.7% respectively between FY20 to FY22E and apply a P/E multiple of 30x to the FY22 estimated EPS of INR 3.24 and maintain our previous target price of INR 105 per share, an upside of 27.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate the “BUY” rating to the shares of Infibeam.
