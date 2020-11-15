PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 105 KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Infibeam Avenues has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues


On standalone basis, for Q2FY21, revenue came to be INR 1,305 mn down 13.9% YoY (up 51.1% QoQ) and standalone PAT also declined 49.9% YoY (up 57.2% QoQ) to INR 50 mn. For Q2FY21 on consolidated basis, Revenue declined 8.6% YoY (up 49.9% QoQ) to INR 1,539 mn. EBITDA declined 13.9% YoY (up 11.7% QoQ) to INR 346 mn. EBITDA margin contracted 138 bps YoY / 769 bps QoQ to 22.5%. Operating margin contracted 493 bps YoY / 115 bps QoQ to 6.1% in Q2FY21. Net profit came at INR 90 mn for Q2FY21; down 65.1% YoY / 23.1% QoQ. Consequently, PAT margin contracted 953 bps YoY / 557 bps QoQ to 5.9%.



Outlook


We expect topline and earnings estimates to grow at CAGR of 24.4% and 46.7% respectively between FY20 to FY22E and apply a P/E multiple of 30x to the FY22 estimated EPS of INR 3.24 and maintain our previous target price of INR 105 per share, an upside of 27.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate the “BUY” rating to the shares of Infibeam.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Buy #Infibeam Avenues #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.